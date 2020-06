2636 E Fraktur Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY!!! THE HOME IS A WELL MAINTAINED ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT INSIDE, NEW BLINDS, KITCHEN SINK, TOILET BOWL & RECENTLY INSTALLED UPGRADED CARPET ALMOST THROUGHOUT. DUAL MASTER BEDROOM CLOSET. NEWLY PAINTED GARAGE AND EPOXY PAINTED FLOORING. EASY TO MAINTAIN FRONT & BACKYARD. MINUTES AWAY FROM I-10 FWY, DOWNTOWN PHOENIX, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, SKY HARBOR AIRPORT, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENTS. ENJOY THE BACKYARD OVERLOOKING THE COMMUNITY GREENBELT AND THE PRIVACY OF ONLY ONE NEIGHBOR. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. TENANTS MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF RENTER'S INSURANCE PRIOR TO MOVING IN. SALES TAX INCLUDED ON MONTHLY RENT. ONLY 1 SMALL PET ALLOWED. NO SECTION 8 AND NO SMOKING PLEASE.