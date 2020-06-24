All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2633 W Polk St Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2633 W Polk St Apt 1
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:42 AM

2633 W Polk St Apt 1

2633 West Polk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2633 West Polk Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2633 West Polk Street Somewhat Walkable Learn more about Phoenix

1 bedroom 1 bath single level duplex. Cozy living room & kitchen - refrigerator & stove provided. Call for pets. Water/sewer/trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 have any available units?
2633 W Polk St Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 have?
Some of 2633 W Polk St Apt 1's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2633 W Polk St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College