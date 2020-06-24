Rent Calculator
2633 W Polk St Apt 1
2633 W Polk St Apt 1
2633 West Polk Street
No Longer Available
Location
2633 West Polk Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2633 West Polk Street Somewhat Walkable Learn more about Phoenix
1 bedroom 1 bath single level duplex. Cozy living room & kitchen - refrigerator & stove provided. Call for pets. Water/sewer/trash included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 have any available units?
2633 W Polk St Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 have?
Some of 2633 W Polk St Apt 1's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2633 W Polk St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2633 W Polk St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
