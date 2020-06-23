Updated ground level, end unit with no neighbor above and only one common wall. 1/2 bath in master bedroom. Security Door. Shared garage with additional storage. Community Pool right out the front door. Close to the bus stop and the I-17.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2633 W OCOTILLO Road have any available units?
2633 W OCOTILLO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 W OCOTILLO Road have?
Some of 2633 W OCOTILLO Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 W OCOTILLO Road currently offering any rent specials?
2633 W OCOTILLO Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.