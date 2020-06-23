All apartments in Phoenix
2633 W OCOTILLO Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

2633 W OCOTILLO Road

2633 West Ocotillo Road · No Longer Available
Location

2633 West Ocotillo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Updated ground level, end unit with no neighbor above and only one common wall. 1/2 bath in master bedroom. Security Door. Shared garage with additional storage. Community Pool right out the front door. Close to the bus stop and the I-17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 W OCOTILLO Road have any available units?
2633 W OCOTILLO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 W OCOTILLO Road have?
Some of 2633 W OCOTILLO Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 W OCOTILLO Road currently offering any rent specials?
2633 W OCOTILLO Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 W OCOTILLO Road pet-friendly?
No, 2633 W OCOTILLO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2633 W OCOTILLO Road offer parking?
Yes, 2633 W OCOTILLO Road does offer parking.
Does 2633 W OCOTILLO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 W OCOTILLO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 W OCOTILLO Road have a pool?
Yes, 2633 W OCOTILLO Road has a pool.
Does 2633 W OCOTILLO Road have accessible units?
No, 2633 W OCOTILLO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 W OCOTILLO Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2633 W OCOTILLO Road does not have units with dishwashers.
