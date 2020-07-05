2630 W Orangewood Ave # 5

Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

Ready for immediate move in this newly painted 1 bedroom unit features tile floor throughout. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and storage space, fridge and stove. On site coin op laundry. Easy access to I-17.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant responsible for power. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.