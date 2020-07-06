2629 West Ocotillo Road

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Phoenix! This lovely two-story condo has recently updated kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and two-tone paint! Convenient location and water, sewer and trash are included.



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, owner approval required)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.