Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2629 West Ocotillo Road
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:27 PM

2629 West Ocotillo Road

2629 West Ocotillo Road · No Longer Available
Location

2629 West Ocotillo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Phoenix! This lovely two-story condo has recently updated kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and two-tone paint! Convenient location and water, sewer and trash are included.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties atÂ www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, owner approval required)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEÂ ONQRENTALS.COMÂ FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 West Ocotillo Road have any available units?
2629 West Ocotillo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2629 West Ocotillo Road currently offering any rent specials?
2629 West Ocotillo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 West Ocotillo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2629 West Ocotillo Road is pet friendly.
Does 2629 West Ocotillo Road offer parking?
No, 2629 West Ocotillo Road does not offer parking.
Does 2629 West Ocotillo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2629 West Ocotillo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 West Ocotillo Road have a pool?
No, 2629 West Ocotillo Road does not have a pool.
Does 2629 West Ocotillo Road have accessible units?
No, 2629 West Ocotillo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 West Ocotillo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2629 West Ocotillo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2629 West Ocotillo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2629 West Ocotillo Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
