Beautiful * Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Central Phx! New flooring, ss kitchen appliances, back splash and lots of cabinetry. Ceiling fans throughout, upgraded bathrooms with tile surround, stand in shower in master, mirrored closet doors and stack-able washer/dryer in home. Adorable courtyard, covered parking and more. *Water, sewer & trash included* Tenant to verify all facts & schools. City rental tax to be added to rent monthly. PJH lease only.