Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2627 North 27th Street - 6
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2627 North 27th Street - 6
2627 North 27th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2627 North 27th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled unit. New floors, paint, fans, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, bathroom vanities and blinds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2627 North 27th Street - 6 have any available units?
2627 North 27th Street - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2627 North 27th Street - 6 have?
Some of 2627 North 27th Street - 6's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 2627 North 27th Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2627 North 27th Street - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 North 27th Street - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 2627 North 27th Street - 6 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2627 North 27th Street - 6 offer parking?
No, 2627 North 27th Street - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 2627 North 27th Street - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2627 North 27th Street - 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 North 27th Street - 6 have a pool?
No, 2627 North 27th Street - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2627 North 27th Street - 6 have accessible units?
No, 2627 North 27th Street - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 North 27th Street - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 North 27th Street - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
