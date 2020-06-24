All apartments in Phoenix
2627 N 51st Ave

2627 N 51st Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2627 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in specials!!!! Low prices on move ins now! 1 bedroom unit close to freeway access and more! Great location!
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.comÂ 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 N 51st Ave have any available units?
2627 N 51st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 N 51st Ave have?
Some of 2627 N 51st Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 N 51st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2627 N 51st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 N 51st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 N 51st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2627 N 51st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2627 N 51st Ave offers parking.
Does 2627 N 51st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 N 51st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 N 51st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2627 N 51st Ave has a pool.
Does 2627 N 51st Ave have accessible units?
No, 2627 N 51st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 N 51st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 N 51st Ave has units with dishwashers.
