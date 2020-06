Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

The perfect seasonal rental located on the golf course and within quick walking distance to the world-renowned and historic Arizona Biltmore Hotel. This light-filled charming home has a great floor plan that boasts a large living/dining area with rear patio views, a spacious kitchen with an adjoining office area and a cozy den with its own fireplace and a daybed for guests. Vaulted ceilings continue into the private master retreat with custom bookshelves. The second bedroom has access to the rear patio. This gated, quiet community has a pool with plenty of sunshine. The Arizona Biltmore Hotel is a Valley landmark located in the heart of the city and is within close proximity to world-class dining and shopping, hiking trails and much more. The monthly rental rate varies seasonally.