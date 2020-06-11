All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 26220 N 50TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
26220 N 50TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26220 N 50TH Drive

26220 North 50th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

26220 North 50th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26220 N 50TH Drive have any available units?
26220 N 50TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26220 N 50TH Drive have?
Some of 26220 N 50TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26220 N 50TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26220 N 50TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26220 N 50TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26220 N 50TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 26220 N 50TH Drive offer parking?
No, 26220 N 50TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26220 N 50TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26220 N 50TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26220 N 50TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26220 N 50TH Drive has a pool.
Does 26220 N 50TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 26220 N 50TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26220 N 50TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26220 N 50TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College