All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 26220 N 50TH Drive.
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
26220 N 50TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
26220 N 50TH Drive
26220 North 50th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
26220 North 50th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26220 N 50TH Drive have any available units?
26220 N 50TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 26220 N 50TH Drive have?
Some of 26220 N 50TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 26220 N 50TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26220 N 50TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26220 N 50TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26220 N 50TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 26220 N 50TH Drive offer parking?
No, 26220 N 50TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26220 N 50TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26220 N 50TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26220 N 50TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26220 N 50TH Drive has a pool.
Does 26220 N 50TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 26220 N 50TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26220 N 50TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26220 N 50TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
