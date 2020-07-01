Rent Calculator
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:18 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
26207 N 47TH Place
26207 North 47th Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
26207 North 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26207 N 47TH Place have any available units?
26207 N 47TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 26207 N 47TH Place have?
Some of 26207 N 47TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 26207 N 47TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
26207 N 47TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26207 N 47TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 26207 N 47TH Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 26207 N 47TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 26207 N 47TH Place offers parking.
Does 26207 N 47TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26207 N 47TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26207 N 47TH Place have a pool?
No, 26207 N 47TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 26207 N 47TH Place have accessible units?
No, 26207 N 47TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26207 N 47TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26207 N 47TH Place has units with dishwashers.
