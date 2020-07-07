2620 E TURNEY Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully updated triplex 1 bedroom unit. Interior remodel less than 2 years ago. Walking distance to Arizona Biltmore and Biltmore Fashion Park. Bike to all your favorite restaurants. 1 bed/1 full bath. Beautifully updated kitchen w/modern flat panel cabinetry, tile back-splash, gas range, and granite counters. Stainless appliances. Ceramic tile flooring t/o. Ceiling fans. Neutral 2-tone paint. Interior laundry. 1 covered parking spot. Quaint paver front patio. Soft water. Dual pane windows.