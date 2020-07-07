All apartments in Phoenix
2620 E TURNEY Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

2620 E TURNEY Avenue

2620 East Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2620 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully updated triplex 1 bedroom unit. Interior remodel less than 2 years ago. Walking distance to Arizona Biltmore and Biltmore Fashion Park. Bike to all your favorite restaurants. 1 bed/1 full bath. Beautifully updated kitchen w/modern flat panel cabinetry, tile back-splash, gas range, and granite counters. Stainless appliances. Ceramic tile flooring t/o. Ceiling fans. Neutral 2-tone paint. Interior laundry. 1 covered parking spot. Quaint paver front patio. Soft water. Dual pane windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 E TURNEY Avenue have any available units?
2620 E TURNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 E TURNEY Avenue have?
Some of 2620 E TURNEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 E TURNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2620 E TURNEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 E TURNEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2620 E TURNEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2620 E TURNEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2620 E TURNEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2620 E TURNEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 E TURNEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 E TURNEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2620 E TURNEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2620 E TURNEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2620 E TURNEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 E TURNEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 E TURNEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

