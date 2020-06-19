All apartments in Phoenix
2618 S Devonna Lane

2618 S Devonna Ln · (844) 874-2669
Location

2618 S Devonna Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Ryland at Heritage Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2618 S Devonna Lane Tolleson AZ · Avail. now

$1,649

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,170 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Le

(RLNE5968992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 S Devonna Lane have any available units?
2618 S Devonna Lane has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 S Devonna Lane have?
Some of 2618 S Devonna Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 S Devonna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2618 S Devonna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 S Devonna Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2618 S Devonna Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2618 S Devonna Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2618 S Devonna Lane offers parking.
Does 2618 S Devonna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 S Devonna Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 S Devonna Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2618 S Devonna Lane has a pool.
Does 2618 S Devonna Lane have accessible units?
No, 2618 S Devonna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 S Devonna Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 S Devonna Lane has units with dishwashers.
