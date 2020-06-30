Rent Calculator
2615 W Novak Way
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM
1 of 1
2615 W Novak Way
2615 West Novak Way
No Longer Available
2615 West Novak Way, Phoenix, AZ 85041
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/20 Spacious home big yard - Property Id: 239913
New carpet. interior/ Exterior newly painted New Appliances close to downtown very quiet neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239913
Property Id 239913
(RLNE5627807)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 2615 W Novak Way have any available units?
2615 W Novak Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2615 W Novak Way have?
Some of 2615 W Novak Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2615 W Novak Way currently offering any rent specials?
2615 W Novak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 W Novak Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 W Novak Way is pet friendly.
Does 2615 W Novak Way offer parking?
No, 2615 W Novak Way does not offer parking.
Does 2615 W Novak Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 W Novak Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 W Novak Way have a pool?
No, 2615 W Novak Way does not have a pool.
Does 2615 W Novak Way have accessible units?
No, 2615 W Novak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 W Novak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 W Novak Way has units with dishwashers.
