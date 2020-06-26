All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2615 E GLENROSA Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 AM

2615 E GLENROSA Avenue

2615 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2615 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super clean home located in the Camelback Corridor. Tile floor with carpet in bedrooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range & plenty of storage. Attractive home in good repair on a large irrigated lot. Landscaping maintenance is included in the lease payment. Separate laundry area with washer & dryer included. Covered patio look out to spacious backyard enclosed by block fence. Excellent location near several grocery stores, restaurants & easy access to all parts of the valley. Highly sought after location!!! Madison Schools &near Biltmore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
2615 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2615 E GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
No, 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College