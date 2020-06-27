Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2611 N 20th Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2611 N 20th Avenue
2611 North 20th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2611 North 20th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained home, 2 bedrooms with an optional den bedroom. 2 bathrooms, large living room, updated kitchen, and beautifully maintained landscaping in front and back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2611 N 20th Avenue have any available units?
2611 N 20th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2611 N 20th Avenue have?
Some of 2611 N 20th Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2611 N 20th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2611 N 20th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 N 20th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2611 N 20th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2611 N 20th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2611 N 20th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2611 N 20th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 N 20th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 N 20th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2611 N 20th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2611 N 20th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2611 N 20th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 N 20th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 N 20th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
