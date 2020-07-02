All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:43 AM

2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive

2610 West Winchcomb Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2610 West Winchcomb Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Nestled in a quiet secluded neighborhood **Remodeled from top to bottom. Newer kitchen and appliances.Beautiful tiled floors.Granite counters.Custom tiled showers.Very private home in a quiet street.Backyard is secluded with lots of shade. No cats or large dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive have any available units?
2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive have?
Some of 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive offers parking.
Does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive have a pool?
No, 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive have accessible units?
No, 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Westover Parc
6515 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College