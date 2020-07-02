Nestled in a quiet secluded neighborhood **Remodeled from top to bottom. Newer kitchen and appliances.Beautiful tiled floors.Granite counters.Custom tiled showers.Very private home in a quiet street.Backyard is secluded with lots of shade. No cats or large dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive have any available units?
2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive have?
Some of 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive offers parking.
Does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive have a pool?
No, 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive have accessible units?
No, 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)