Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2610 Glenrosa Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

2610 Glenrosa Ave

2610 E Glenrosa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2610 E Glenrosa Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/733d7e105b ----
This charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom is a must see. This end unit has a spacious living area and looks out at the sparkling pool.

Pets considered on a case by case basis. Must be adult, fixed, and friendly. Additional $25 rent and $300 deposit apply.

Off street parking available by permit, additional rental fee applies.

Summary of Requirements
2 years excellent landlord history: Landlord references or on-time mortgage history. At least two years of verifiable contractual rental history from a third-party landlord, or home ownership. References must be from an unbiased source; no roommates, family or friends. Your application may be denied for: Two or more late payments within one year, rental history reflecting past due and unpaid rent, or rental references demonstrating lease violations.
Income 3x rent: We require one month of recent pay stubs or tax forms from your accountant. High debts, collections and liens will have an impact. We count income from all adults on the lease.
Credit: Our credit reporting company provides us with a ?FICO? score for renters. The better your credit score, the better your chances! Bankruptcies must be discharged. We have a minimum credit score of 500.
Pets: Pets & breeds are dependent on the owner?s wishes. Additional pet fees and security deposits may be required. All pets must be fixed, adult and friendly. Dogs must be approved by the owner and management. A pet profile from petscreener.com must be submitted with the application.
We check criminal records. Ask us for further information.
Are you ready to sign and pay rent and deposit within the next 24 hours?

Move-In Costs
First Full Month?s rent plus 2% administrative fee and applicable taxes
Full Security Deposit
$125.00 New Lease Administrative Fee
$125.00 Pet Administrative Fee (when applicable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Glenrosa Ave have any available units?
2610 Glenrosa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2610 Glenrosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Glenrosa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Glenrosa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Glenrosa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Glenrosa Ave offer parking?
No, 2610 Glenrosa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Glenrosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Glenrosa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Glenrosa Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2610 Glenrosa Ave has a pool.
Does 2610 Glenrosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 2610 Glenrosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Glenrosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Glenrosa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Glenrosa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Glenrosa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

