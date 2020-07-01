All apartments in Phoenix
2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040

2608 E Fraktur Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2608 E Fraktur Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Come take a Look at this Great 3 bed 2 bath! It Features a Large Living Space with Full Sized Eat-In Kitchen. Recently Upgraded Flooring in Bedrooms, each containing a Ceiling Fan. Washer and Dryer Included. Nice Low Maintenance Backyard. Two Car Garage and Gated Community. Home is Close to Freeways, Restaurants and Entertainment. Rent $1350/mo Security Deposit $1350 One Time Admin Fee $150 Application Fee $55/Adult Tenant Occupied. Available February 1, 2020. Please schedule a Showing through Showmojo or call Kristi 320-267-1943

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 have any available units?
2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 have?
Some of 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 currently offering any rent specials?
2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 pet-friendly?
No, 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 offer parking?
Yes, 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 offers parking.
Does 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 have a pool?
Yes, 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 has a pool.
Does 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 have accessible units?
No, 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
