2608 E Fraktur Rd Phoenix Arizona 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Come take a Look at this Great 3 bed 2 bath! It Features a Large Living Space with Full Sized Eat-In Kitchen. Recently Upgraded Flooring in Bedrooms, each containing a Ceiling Fan. Washer and Dryer Included. Nice Low Maintenance Backyard. Two Car Garage and Gated Community. Home is Close to Freeways, Restaurants and Entertainment. Rent $1350/mo Security Deposit $1350 One Time Admin Fee $150 Application Fee $55/Adult Tenant Occupied. Available February 1, 2020. Please schedule a Showing through Showmojo or call Kristi 320-267-1943