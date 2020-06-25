All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 26011 N 55TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
26011 N 55TH Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

26011 N 55TH Drive

26011 North 55th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

26011 North 55th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Available for 6-month or 12-month lease. Stunning home on a 17,000sqft lot in very desirable Stetson Valley. The home offers a pool with water fall feature, RV gate/parking, 3 bedrooms, a den, dining room, 1full guest bathroom, 1master bathroom, 1guest powder room, and a utility room for laundry that includes cherry cabinets and sink. A gas fireplace is featured in the great room with 2X4 Turkish vanilla travertine split face mosaic. The great room, dining room & den both feature an upgraded 18'' diagonal placed travertine flooring with marble accents. The kitchen features level 5 granite countertops and 24''cherry cabinets. Kitchen island features white Quartz with waterfall upgrade and upgraded sink....... Arch in kitchen and den feature 2X4 Turkish vanilla travertine split face mosaic. Massive backyard with fire pit, custom sparkling pool with 4-person grado waterfall and intricate stone surround the pool for that lagoon feel. Pool pump upgraded to Pentair Variable speed in 2018. Home includes children's playground and trampoline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26011 N 55TH Drive have any available units?
26011 N 55TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26011 N 55TH Drive have?
Some of 26011 N 55TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26011 N 55TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26011 N 55TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26011 N 55TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26011 N 55TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 26011 N 55TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26011 N 55TH Drive offers parking.
Does 26011 N 55TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26011 N 55TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26011 N 55TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26011 N 55TH Drive has a pool.
Does 26011 N 55TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 26011 N 55TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26011 N 55TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26011 N 55TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College