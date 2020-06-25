26011 N 55TH Drive

Amenities

Available for 6-month or 12-month lease. Stunning home on a 17,000sqft lot in very desirable Stetson Valley. The home offers a pool with water fall feature, RV gate/parking, 3 bedrooms, a den, dining room, 1full guest bathroom, 1master bathroom, 1guest powder room, and a utility room for laundry that includes cherry cabinets and sink. A gas fireplace is featured in the great room with 2X4 Turkish vanilla travertine split face mosaic. The great room, dining room & den both feature an upgraded 18'' diagonal placed travertine flooring with marble accents. The kitchen features level 5 granite countertops and 24''cherry cabinets. Kitchen island features white Quartz with waterfall upgrade and upgraded sink....... Arch in kitchen and den feature 2X4 Turkish vanilla travertine split face mosaic. Massive backyard with fire pit, custom sparkling pool with 4-person grado waterfall and intricate stone surround the pool for that lagoon feel. Pool pump upgraded to Pentair Variable speed in 2018. Home includes children's playground and trampoline.