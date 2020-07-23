All apartments in Phoenix
26004 N 56TH Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

26004 N 56TH Drive

26004 North 56th Drive · (623) 680-2081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26004 North 56th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning mountain views! Luxury and tremendous space inside and out. Nestled against the mountain, you will rarely find this type of home available for lease. 4797 SF home with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms plus a built-in office downstairs and a loft upstairs. The large chef's kitchen is perfect for entertaining along side the spacious family room. Formal living and dining. Surround sound installed in much of the home. The oversized master bedroom has extra space for a sitting area, massage table, etc., double master BR walk-in closets. Private courtyard, covered patio, balconies and a beautiful backyard allow for the enjoyment and use of outdoor space year round. The pool and spa are gorgeous and private. Outdoor BBQ area with oversized pergola for your enjoyment. Schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26004 N 56TH Drive have any available units?
26004 N 56TH Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26004 N 56TH Drive have?
Some of 26004 N 56TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26004 N 56TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26004 N 56TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26004 N 56TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26004 N 56TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 26004 N 56TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26004 N 56TH Drive offers parking.
Does 26004 N 56TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26004 N 56TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26004 N 56TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26004 N 56TH Drive has a pool.
Does 26004 N 56TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 26004 N 56TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26004 N 56TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26004 N 56TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
