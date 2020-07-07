All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 25824 N 64TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
25824 N 64TH Lane
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

25824 N 64TH Lane

25824 North 64th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25824 North 64th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Eagle Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Eagle Ridge. Comfortable layout, roomy bedrooms. Kitchen offers plenty of counterspace and storage. New flooring, paint. Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Dogs allowed; landlord approval needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25824 N 64TH Lane have any available units?
25824 N 64TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25824 N 64TH Lane have?
Some of 25824 N 64TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25824 N 64TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25824 N 64TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25824 N 64TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 25824 N 64TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 25824 N 64TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25824 N 64TH Lane offers parking.
Does 25824 N 64TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25824 N 64TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25824 N 64TH Lane have a pool?
No, 25824 N 64TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25824 N 64TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 25824 N 64TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25824 N 64TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25824 N 64TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College