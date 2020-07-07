25824 North 64th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083 Eagle Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Eagle Ridge. Comfortable layout, roomy bedrooms. Kitchen offers plenty of counterspace and storage. New flooring, paint. Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Dogs allowed; landlord approval needed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25824 N 64TH Lane have any available units?
25824 N 64TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25824 N 64TH Lane have?
Some of 25824 N 64TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25824 N 64TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25824 N 64TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25824 N 64TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 25824 N 64TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 25824 N 64TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25824 N 64TH Lane offers parking.
Does 25824 N 64TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25824 N 64TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25824 N 64TH Lane have a pool?
No, 25824 N 64TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25824 N 64TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 25824 N 64TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25824 N 64TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25824 N 64TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
