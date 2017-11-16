25806 N 50th Gln

Amenities

Large 4 Bedroom With Den/Office And 3 Bathroom Home, Large Living Room With Fireplace And Soaring Ceiling, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen With Serving Island, Granite Countertops, Refrigerator Included, Dining In Kitchen Breakfast Room, Oversize Family Room With Media Niche, Private Den/Office, Large Utility Room, Diagonal Installed Tile & Carpet Flooring, Upstairs Loft Game & Entertainment Room, 1 Large Standard Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Private Master Suite With Large Walk-In Closet, Bathroom With Double Sink Vanity, Separate Shower And Tub, Private Water Closet, Exterior Features Are Large Covered Patio, Extensive Grass And Desert Landscaping, Mountain Viewing, 3 Car Garage With Opener. Great Location !!