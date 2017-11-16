All apartments in Phoenix
25806 N 50th Gln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25806 N 50th Gln

25806 N 50th Gln · No Longer Available
Location

25806 N 50th Gln, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Large 4 Bedroom With Den/Office And 3 Bathroom Home, Large Living Room With Fireplace And Soaring Ceiling, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen With Serving Island, Granite Countertops, Refrigerator Included, Dining In Kitchen Breakfast Room, Oversize Family Room With Media Niche, Private Den/Office, Large Utility Room, Diagonal Installed Tile & Carpet Flooring, Upstairs Loft Game & Entertainment Room, 1 Large Standard Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Private Master Suite With Large Walk-In Closet, Bathroom With Double Sink Vanity, Separate Shower And Tub, Private Water Closet, Exterior Features Are Large Covered Patio, Extensive Grass And Desert Landscaping, Mountain Viewing, 3 Car Garage With Opener. Great Location !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25806 N 50th Gln have any available units?
25806 N 50th Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25806 N 50th Gln have?
Some of 25806 N 50th Gln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25806 N 50th Gln currently offering any rent specials?
25806 N 50th Gln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25806 N 50th Gln pet-friendly?
No, 25806 N 50th Gln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 25806 N 50th Gln offer parking?
Yes, 25806 N 50th Gln offers parking.
Does 25806 N 50th Gln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25806 N 50th Gln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25806 N 50th Gln have a pool?
No, 25806 N 50th Gln does not have a pool.
Does 25806 N 50th Gln have accessible units?
No, 25806 N 50th Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 25806 N 50th Gln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25806 N 50th Gln has units with dishwashers.
