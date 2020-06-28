All apartments in Phoenix
25619 N 51ST Drive
25619 N 51ST Drive

25619 North 51st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25619 North 51st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This gorgeous home in prestigious Stetson Valley is situated next to a quiet cul-de-sac & surrounded by majestic mountain views! The main floor is perfect for entertaining, complete with two large rooms to accommodate all of your guests! Located close to shopping, entertainment, hiking, parks, & the Glendale Stadium! 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms!! Two master bedrooms are adjacent to each other. The other two bedrooms have private sinks & connected by Jack-n-Jill bathroom. The spacious chef's kitchen has plenty of granite countertops, cabinets, step-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and reverse osmosis. The great room off of the kitchen is large with a built-in computer/work station. The list of amenities is endless so come see for yourself and........welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25619 N 51ST Drive have any available units?
25619 N 51ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25619 N 51ST Drive have?
Some of 25619 N 51ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25619 N 51ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25619 N 51ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25619 N 51ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25619 N 51ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 25619 N 51ST Drive offer parking?
No, 25619 N 51ST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25619 N 51ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25619 N 51ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25619 N 51ST Drive have a pool?
No, 25619 N 51ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25619 N 51ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 25619 N 51ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25619 N 51ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25619 N 51ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
