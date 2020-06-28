25619 N 51ST Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This gorgeous home in prestigious Stetson Valley is situated next to a quiet cul-de-sac & surrounded by majestic mountain views! The main floor is perfect for entertaining, complete with two large rooms to accommodate all of your guests! Located close to shopping, entertainment, hiking, parks, & the Glendale Stadium! 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms!! Two master bedrooms are adjacent to each other. The other two bedrooms have private sinks & connected by Jack-n-Jill bathroom. The spacious chef's kitchen has plenty of granite countertops, cabinets, step-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and reverse osmosis. The great room off of the kitchen is large with a built-in computer/work station. The list of amenities is endless so come see for yourself and........welcome home!