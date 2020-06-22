Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2548 W GEORGIA Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2548 W GEORGIA Avenue
2548 West Georgia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2548 West Georgia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2 bedrooms, some private patios, some covered parking, onsite laundry, new parking lot. Move in specials!!! TENANTS TO VERIFY ALL FACTS AND FIGURES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue have any available units?
2548 W GEORGIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue have?
Some of 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2548 W GEORGIA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2548 W GEORGIA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College