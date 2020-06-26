2544 E Marilyn Rd.

Amenities
Great Home in a Great Neighborhood - This North/South facing home has been updated with new carpet, flooring and paint. It has a large kitchen and separate dining and living areas. The master bath has a stand up shower. Large backyard with low maintenance. Close to schools and shopping. Washer/Dryer Hookups only.
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 06/15/2019
TYPE: Single Family Home
YEAR BUILT: 1971
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 1290
GARAGE: 1 car carport
FENCED YARD: yes
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).
UTILITIES INCLUDED: none
HOA FEE: none
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: none
PET RULE: Small Dog, Cat OK
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $200 non-refundable cleaning fee
? $2.63 MRA Fee
? City Tax $2.30%
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)
Dena Avila, Property Manager
