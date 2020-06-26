All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
2544 E Marilyn Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2544 E Marilyn Rd
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

2544 E Marilyn Rd

2544 East Marilyn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2544 East Marilyn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Home in a Great Neighborhood - This North/South facing home has been updated with new carpet, flooring and paint. It has a large kitchen and separate dining and living areas. The master bath has a stand up shower. Large backyard with low maintenance. Close to schools and shopping. Washer/Dryer Hookups only.
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 06/15/2019

TYPE: Single Family Home
YEAR BUILT: 1971
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 1290
GARAGE: 1 car carport
FENCED YARD: yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: none

HOA FEE: none
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: none

PET RULE: Small Dog, Cat OK
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $200 non-refundable cleaning fee
? $2.63 MRA Fee
? City Tax $2.30%
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)

Dena Avila, Property Manager

(RLNE4941712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2544 E Marilyn Rd have any available units?
2544 E Marilyn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 E Marilyn Rd have?
Some of 2544 E Marilyn Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 E Marilyn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2544 E Marilyn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 E Marilyn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2544 E Marilyn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2544 E Marilyn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2544 E Marilyn Rd offers parking.
Does 2544 E Marilyn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2544 E Marilyn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 E Marilyn Rd have a pool?
No, 2544 E Marilyn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2544 E Marilyn Rd have accessible units?
No, 2544 E Marilyn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 E Marilyn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2544 E Marilyn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College