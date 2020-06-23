25412 N 40TH Lane

Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN TODAY.Huge corner lot with RV gates.Bright & Open 3 Bedroom Home with Sparkling Pool in the Master Planned Community of STETSON HILLS*Spacious Great Room w/ Vaulted Ceilings*Ceilings Fans(all Bedrooms/Kitchen/Great Room)*Large Eat-In Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar*Master Suite w/ Walk-In Closet & Separate Tub/Shower*Walk-In Closet in Secondary Bedroom*RV GATE*Walk to Schools/Neighborhood Park*Close to I-17 & 101 Freeways, Hiking Trails @ Thunderbird Conservation & Deem Hills, NorTerra & Happy Valley Shopping Centers, Agave Library, Glendale CC-North Campus & More! Excellent Location*Beautiful Home*Must See!