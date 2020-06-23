All apartments in Phoenix
25412 N 40TH Lane

25412 North 40th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25412 North 40th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
READY TO MOVE IN TODAY.Huge corner lot with RV gates.Bright & Open 3 Bedroom Home with Sparkling Pool in the Master Planned Community of STETSON HILLS*Spacious Great Room w/ Vaulted Ceilings*Ceilings Fans(all Bedrooms/Kitchen/Great Room)*Large Eat-In Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar*Master Suite w/ Walk-In Closet & Separate Tub/Shower*Walk-In Closet in Secondary Bedroom*RV GATE*Walk to Schools/Neighborhood Park*Close to I-17 & 101 Freeways, Hiking Trails @ Thunderbird Conservation & Deem Hills, NorTerra & Happy Valley Shopping Centers, Agave Library, Glendale CC-North Campus & More! Excellent Location*Beautiful Home*Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25412 N 40TH Lane have any available units?
25412 N 40TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25412 N 40TH Lane have?
Some of 25412 N 40TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25412 N 40TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25412 N 40TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25412 N 40TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25412 N 40TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 25412 N 40TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25412 N 40TH Lane does offer parking.
Does 25412 N 40TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25412 N 40TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25412 N 40TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25412 N 40TH Lane has a pool.
Does 25412 N 40TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 25412 N 40TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25412 N 40TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25412 N 40TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
