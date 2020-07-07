Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2540 N 51st Ave unit 236
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2540 N 51st Ave unit 236
2540 North 51st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2540 North 51st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Apartments
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 have any available units?
2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 currently offering any rent specials?
2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 pet-friendly?
No, 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 offer parking?
No, 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 does not offer parking.
Does 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 have a pool?
No, 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 does not have a pool.
Does 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 have accessible units?
No, 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2540 N 51st Ave unit 236 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College