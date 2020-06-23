Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2540 E TURNEY Avenue
2540 East Turney Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2540 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great remodel in a terrific neighborhood. 3/2 with bonus room. Everything is new. home is also listed for sale mls#5862622.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2540 E TURNEY Avenue have any available units?
2540 E TURNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2540 E TURNEY Avenue have?
Some of 2540 E TURNEY Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 2540 E TURNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2540 E TURNEY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 E TURNEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2540 E TURNEY Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2540 E TURNEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2540 E TURNEY Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2540 E TURNEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 E TURNEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 E TURNEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2540 E TURNEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2540 E TURNEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2540 E TURNEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 E TURNEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 E TURNEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
