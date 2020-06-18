2540 E GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Mid-Century home with a touch of modern flair. 3bdrm/3bath with an office. Entire home remodeled in 2012. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Gas Stove, Custom 40 inch Cherry Oak Cabinets with plenty of storage. Open formal living/dining area, designer paint & oversized tile and soft neutral carpet, dual-pane windows,plantation shutters in every room. Separate 2 car detached garage and single attached garage.Close to Biltmore shopping , restaurants, theaters and Camelback mountain.