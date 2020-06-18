All apartments in Phoenix
2540 E GLENROSA Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2540 E GLENROSA Avenue

2540 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2540 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Mid-Century home with a touch of modern flair. 3bdrm/3bath with an office. Entire home remodeled in 2012. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Gas Stove, Custom 40 inch Cherry Oak Cabinets with plenty of storage. Open formal living/dining area, designer paint & oversized tile and soft neutral carpet, dual-pane windows,plantation shutters in every room. Separate 2 car detached garage and single attached garage.Close to Biltmore shopping , restaurants, theaters and Camelback mountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
2540 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2540 E GLENROSA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
