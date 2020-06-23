All apartments in Phoenix
2537 North 88th Lane
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:54 AM

2537 North 88th Lane

2537 North 88th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2537 North 88th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Westridge Shadows

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. *Monthly city tax 2.3% * Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 North 88th Lane have any available units?
2537 North 88th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2537 North 88th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2537 North 88th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 North 88th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2537 North 88th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2537 North 88th Lane offer parking?
No, 2537 North 88th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2537 North 88th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 North 88th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 North 88th Lane have a pool?
No, 2537 North 88th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2537 North 88th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2537 North 88th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 North 88th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 North 88th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2537 North 88th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2537 North 88th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
