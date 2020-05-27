2537 E Willetta St Apt 1.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

$799 Move In Special if moved in by 08/15/2020! Great one bedroom, one bathroom apartment at 24th St and McDowell! Ready for Move In 07/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This unit has a private carport, and has tile flooring throughout home with a ceiling fan. Kitchen features white cabinets. Full size bathroom features shower and vanity. Easy access to 202 and close to shopping and restaurants. Charge for water/sewer/trash is $45 per month. No Pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $749 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



