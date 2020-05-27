All apartments in Phoenix
2537 E Willetta St Apt 1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 AM

2537 E Willetta St Apt 1

2537 East Willetta Street · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2537 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$749

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
$799 Move In Special if moved in by 08/15/2020! Great one bedroom, one bathroom apartment at 24th St and McDowell! Ready for Move In 07/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This unit has a private carport, and has tile flooring throughout home with a ceiling fan. Kitchen features white cabinets. Full size bathroom features shower and vanity. Easy access to 202 and close to shopping and restaurants. Charge for water/sewer/trash is $45 per month. No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $749 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 have any available units?
2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 has a unit available for $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 have?
Some of 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 E Willetta St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

