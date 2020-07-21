All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue

2535 West Saint Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2535 West Saint Catherine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful & spacious single-level home with mountain views. Recent renovation includes new cabinets, tile & paint. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have any available units?
2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have?
Some of 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
