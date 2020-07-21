Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue
2535 West Saint Catherine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2535 West Saint Catherine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful & spacious single-level home with mountain views. Recent renovation includes new cabinets, tile & paint. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have any available units?
2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have?
Some of 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 W SAINT CATHERINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
