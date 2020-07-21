2534 N 87TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the living room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space.