Phoenix, AZ
2532 E CLARENDON Avenue
Last updated August 18 2019 at 12:17 PM
2532 E CLARENDON Avenue
2532 East Clarendon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2532 East Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue have any available units?
2532 E CLARENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue have?
Some of 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2532 E CLARENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue offer parking?
No, 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
