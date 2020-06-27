All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 18 2019 at 12:17 PM

2532 E CLARENDON Avenue

2532 East Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2532 East Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue have any available units?
2532 E CLARENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue have?
Some of 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2532 E CLARENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue offer parking?
No, 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 E CLARENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
