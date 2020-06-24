2531 N 73RD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, Fresh Paint and New Carpet. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage! The kitchen boasts a great amount of granite counter space, breakfast bar, pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. Ceiling fans throughout, upgraded stair rail, tons of storage. Great size master bedroom with separate toilet room, dual sinks and large, walk-in closet. Brick patio for patio table to sit out and enjoy the AZ weather. Community has a pool, kids play area, BBQ grill, great for get togethers outdoors! *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1625, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.