Phoenix, AZ
2531 N 73RD Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

2531 N 73RD Drive

2531 North 73rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2531 North 73rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, Fresh Paint and New Carpet. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage! The kitchen boasts a great amount of granite counter space, breakfast bar, pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. Ceiling fans throughout, upgraded stair rail, tons of storage. Great size master bedroom with separate toilet room, dual sinks and large, walk-in closet. Brick patio for patio table to sit out and enjoy the AZ weather. Community has a pool, kids play area, BBQ grill, great for get togethers outdoors! *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1625, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 N 73RD Drive have any available units?
2531 N 73RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 N 73RD Drive have?
Some of 2531 N 73RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 N 73RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2531 N 73RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 N 73RD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 N 73RD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2531 N 73RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2531 N 73RD Drive offers parking.
Does 2531 N 73RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 N 73RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 N 73RD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2531 N 73RD Drive has a pool.
Does 2531 N 73RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2531 N 73RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 N 73RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2531 N 73RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
