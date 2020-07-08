Rent Calculator
2529 N 89th Avenue
2529 N 89th Avenue
2529 North 89th Avenue
Location
2529 North 89th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Westridge Shadows
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No HOA. Huge play Pool! Vaulted ceilings, Family room, living room with Fireplace, 3 bed/2 bath, newer kitchen, low care landscaping, 2 car garage. Pool service included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2529 N 89th Avenue have any available units?
2529 N 89th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2529 N 89th Avenue have?
Some of 2529 N 89th Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 2529 N 89th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2529 N 89th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 N 89th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2529 N 89th Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2529 N 89th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2529 N 89th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2529 N 89th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 N 89th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 N 89th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2529 N 89th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2529 N 89th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2529 N 89th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 N 89th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 N 89th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
