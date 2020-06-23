All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2525 E Siesta Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2525 E Siesta Ln
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:43 PM

2525 E Siesta Ln

2525 East Siesta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2525 East Siesta Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06b3b4509a ---- Very close to the 101 & Cave creek! *New* Neutral custom paint throughout & NO carpet! Open concept main living area with living, dining and kitchen flowing nicely together. Kitchen features all appliances, stylish tile back splash, upgraded light fixtures & stainless steel appliances. Guest bedroom with walk in closet, bath right across the hall with decorative tile back splash. Large master bed with a walk in closet, private bath with dual sinks & custom tile back splash. Patio with xtra storage! Home is friendly to a maximum of one pet under 35 lbs with additional $350 pet fee. Sorry no section 8. Base rent doesn\'t include monthly 5% tax/admin fee. $50 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults 18 or older. Disposal Pets Allowed Refridgerator Stove Views Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 E Siesta Ln have any available units?
2525 E Siesta Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 E Siesta Ln have?
Some of 2525 E Siesta Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 E Siesta Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2525 E Siesta Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 E Siesta Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 E Siesta Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2525 E Siesta Ln offer parking?
No, 2525 E Siesta Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2525 E Siesta Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 E Siesta Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 E Siesta Ln have a pool?
No, 2525 E Siesta Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2525 E Siesta Ln have accessible units?
No, 2525 E Siesta Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 E Siesta Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 E Siesta Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College