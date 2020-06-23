2525 E Siesta Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very close to the 101 & Cave creek! *New* Neutral custom paint throughout & NO carpet! Open concept main living area with living, dining and kitchen flowing nicely together. Kitchen features all appliances, stylish tile back splash, upgraded light fixtures & stainless steel appliances. Guest bedroom with walk in closet, bath right across the hall with decorative tile back splash. Large master bed with a walk in closet, private bath with dual sinks & custom tile back splash. Patio with xtra storage! Home is friendly to a maximum of one pet under 35 lbs with additional $350 pet fee. Sorry no section 8. Base rent doesn\'t include monthly 5% tax/admin fee. $50 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults 18 or older.