All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2523 W. St. Kateri Dr.
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2523 W. St. Kateri Dr.

2523 West Saint Kateri Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2523 West Saint Kateri Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4997572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. have any available units?
2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. offer parking?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. have a pool?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Senderos At South Mountain
9700 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College