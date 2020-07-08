Rent Calculator
2523 W. St. Kateri Dr.
2523 West Saint Kateri Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2523 West Saint Kateri Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4997572)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. have any available units?
2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. offer parking?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. have a pool?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2523 W. St. Kateri Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
