Last updated January 13 2020 at 12:04 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2520 W BUTLER Drive
2520 West Butler Drive
·
No Longer Available
Phoenix
Location
2520 West Butler Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious fully remodeled 3 BR 2 Bath home with pool in a great location off the I-17. Beautiful open floor plan with granite counter tops, updated baths and extended master bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2520 W BUTLER Drive have any available units?
2520 W BUTLER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2520 W BUTLER Drive have?
Some of 2520 W BUTLER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2520 W BUTLER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2520 W BUTLER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 W BUTLER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2520 W BUTLER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2520 W BUTLER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2520 W BUTLER Drive offers parking.
Does 2520 W BUTLER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 W BUTLER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 W BUTLER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2520 W BUTLER Drive has a pool.
Does 2520 W BUTLER Drive have accessible units?
No, 2520 W BUTLER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 W BUTLER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 W BUTLER Drive has units with dishwashers.
