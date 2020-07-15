All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive

2515 East Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2515 East Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REMODELED From Top to Bottom! Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters (WHAT?!), white shaker cabinets and a walk in pantry! New tile throughout, New carpet in bedrooms. Master bedrrom and bedroom #3 have walk in closets! Brand new bathroom vanities including beautiful cararra marble vanity tops and stunning tile walls. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included! Easy care backyard with lush green high quality artificial grass. Single level with 2 car carport with direct entry into the property. New sky lights in the kitchen and entry that bring natural light into the common areas. Short walk to community pool, and underpass to the HUGE park across Cave Creek Road with dog park. Short drive to hiking trails. Convenient to 101, 51 & I-17 freeways. BEAUTIFUL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive have?
Some of 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive offers parking.
Does 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive has a pool.
Does 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College