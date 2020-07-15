2515 E VILLA MARIA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

REMODELED From Top to Bottom! Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters (WHAT?!), white shaker cabinets and a walk in pantry! New tile throughout, New carpet in bedrooms. Master bedrrom and bedroom #3 have walk in closets! Brand new bathroom vanities including beautiful cararra marble vanity tops and stunning tile walls. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included! Easy care backyard with lush green high quality artificial grass. Single level with 2 car carport with direct entry into the property. New sky lights in the kitchen and entry that bring natural light into the common areas. Short walk to community pool, and underpass to the HUGE park across Cave Creek Road with dog park. Short drive to hiking trails. Convenient to 101, 51 & I-17 freeways. BEAUTIFUL!!