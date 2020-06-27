All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:54 AM

2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail

2514 W Long Shadow Tr · No Longer Available
Location

2514 W Long Shadow Tr, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carefree Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Meticulously taken care of two story. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The location is Premium with greenbelt to the side and behind. Privacy galore! The neighborhood features ample walking trails, play grounds, and lush grass. The entertainer's backyard is resort like with tremendous pavered areas, built in BBQ, glistening pool [fenced], NO neighbors behind you or to the side of you while you entertain!! Home comes with washer, dryer, large built-in safe, and refrigerator. Flooring is just a few years young. Open and spacious floor plan. AC units are just a few weeks NEW, new water heater and newly refurbished exterior paver area. Bedrooms are large and spacious! Great community greenbelt across the street with wonderful views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail have any available units?
2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail have?
Some of 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail offers parking.
Does 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail has a pool.
Does 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail have accessible units?
No, 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail has units with dishwashers.
