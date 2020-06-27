2514 W LONG SHADOW Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Meticulously taken care of two story. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The location is Premium with greenbelt to the side and behind. Privacy galore! The neighborhood features ample walking trails, play grounds, and lush grass. The entertainer's backyard is resort like with tremendous pavered areas, built in BBQ, glistening pool [fenced], NO neighbors behind you or to the side of you while you entertain!! Home comes with washer, dryer, large built-in safe, and refrigerator. Flooring is just a few years young. Open and spacious floor plan. AC units are just a few weeks NEW, new water heater and newly refurbished exterior paver area. Bedrooms are large and spacious! Great community greenbelt across the street with wonderful views.