Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace oven refrigerator

First time available with New Owner. Fantastic property in east Phoenix on a palm tree-lined street. Rentals like this rarely come available. This unique, mid-century, 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment home is nicely remodeled with neutral tones. Vaulted ceilings, galley-style kitchen and private front entry with nice patio space. Beautiful complex grounds with lots of lush grass and a community pool. Hurry, this gem won't last long.