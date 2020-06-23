2512 E Paradise Ln

Amenities

Updated Patio Home In North Phoenix - Just updated! Beautifully built with high vaulted ceilings, tile floors, new carpeting in bedrooms, and new appliances. Master Suite includes updated bathroom. Laundry hookups in unit, a large private patio and off street parking. Close to hospitals, the 101 freeway, Paradise Valley College, the 51, and Bell Rd.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 01/25/2019



TYPE: Town Home

YEAR BUILT: 1974

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS:2

SQ FT: 950

GARAGE: No

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call or text (480) 616-2098. A Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED:Water, Sewer, Trash - There is a $25 Surcharge for water.



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: None



PET RULE: No Pets



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: https://keyrenterpremier.com go to the listing and apply

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? Deposit: Equal to one month rent

?$150 nonrefundable cleaning fee



Richard Diedrick, Designated Broker



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



(RLNE3245729)