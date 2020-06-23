All apartments in Phoenix
2512 E Paradise Ln
2512 E Paradise Ln

2512 E Paradise Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2512 E Paradise Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Updated Patio Home In North Phoenix - Just updated! Beautifully built with high vaulted ceilings, tile floors, new carpeting in bedrooms, and new appliances. Master Suite includes updated bathroom. Laundry hookups in unit, a large private patio and off street parking. Close to hospitals, the 101 freeway, Paradise Valley College, the 51, and Bell Rd.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 01/25/2019

TYPE: Town Home
YEAR BUILT: 1974
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 950
GARAGE: No
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call or text (480) 616-2098. A Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED:Water, Sewer, Trash - There is a $25 Surcharge for water.

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: None

PET RULE: No Pets

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: https://keyrenterpremier.com go to the listing and apply
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one month rent
?$150 nonrefundable cleaning fee

Richard Diedrick, Designated Broker

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3245729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

