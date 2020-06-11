All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
2511 E LUKE Avenue
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

2511 E LUKE Avenue

2511 East Luke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2511 East Luke Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious home in highly sought after, guard gated ''Taliverde'' community at the Arizona Biltmore. Wonderfully updated 4 BR, 3 bathroom home sits on a cul-de-sac lot with lovely, quiet outdoor living spaces. Features a bright kitchen, expansive great room, large family room/den with wet bar & wine cooler, master BR & en-suite bathroom with 2 walk-in closets, double vanities & curb-less shower for easy access. Kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar & eat-in area. Windows, sky lights & glass doors provide natural light. Easy access to the Biltmore Resort, world-renowned golf, Biltmore Fashion Park, downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale, dining & entertainment. Furnished rental negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 E LUKE Avenue have any available units?
2511 E LUKE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 E LUKE Avenue have?
Some of 2511 E LUKE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 E LUKE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2511 E LUKE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 E LUKE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2511 E LUKE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2511 E LUKE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2511 E LUKE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2511 E LUKE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 E LUKE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 E LUKE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2511 E LUKE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2511 E LUKE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2511 E LUKE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 E LUKE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 E LUKE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
