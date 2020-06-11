2511 E LUKE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious home in highly sought after, guard gated ''Taliverde'' community at the Arizona Biltmore. Wonderfully updated 4 BR, 3 bathroom home sits on a cul-de-sac lot with lovely, quiet outdoor living spaces. Features a bright kitchen, expansive great room, large family room/den with wet bar & wine cooler, master BR & en-suite bathroom with 2 walk-in closets, double vanities & curb-less shower for easy access. Kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar & eat-in area. Windows, sky lights & glass doors provide natural light. Easy access to the Biltmore Resort, world-renowned golf, Biltmore Fashion Park, downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale, dining & entertainment. Furnished rental negotiable.