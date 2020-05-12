All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 13 2019

2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1

2510 East Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2510 East Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e7e01d060 ---- This home is conveniently located on the first floor and very convenient to the parking. There is plenty of room to live your best life in this 2 bedroom one bath home. Property has security door, double stainless sinks, refrigerator, good closet space. STATUS: Occupied until 8/31/2019, Please do not disturb the occupants PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card THERE IS NO RISK MITIGATION IN EFFECT ON THIS PROPERTY AND OUR LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE IS REDUCED TO JUST $99.00 FOR LOWER MOVE IN COST. APPLY TODAY! AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Tile GARAGE/PARKING: Parking Spaces KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator and Range PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1985 YARD: Desert landscaping but nothing to maintain Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $99 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078 or elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
