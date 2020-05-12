2510 E Pueblo Ave Apt 1

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e7e01d060 ---- This home is conveniently located on the first floor and very convenient to the parking. There is plenty of room to live your best life in this 2 bedroom one bath home. Property has security door, double stainless sinks, refrigerator, good closet space. STATUS: Occupied until 8/31/2019, Please do not disturb the occupants PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card THERE IS NO RISK MITIGATION IN EFFECT ON THIS PROPERTY AND OUR LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE IS REDUCED TO JUST $99.00 FOR LOWER MOVE IN COST. APPLY TODAY! AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Tile GARAGE/PARKING: Parking Spaces KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator and Range PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1985 YARD: Desert landscaping but nothing to maintain Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $99 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078 or elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696