2507 E Fremont Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with over 1700 sq ft of living space. Open kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, eat in kitchen, granite counter tops, and dining area. Home has 2 living spaces. Master bedroom is very spacious and has dual sinks and split tub and shower. 2 other bedrooms are also spacious. Washer and Dryer included. 2 car garage. Gated community and extra safety with camera security. You get a great view of the mountains and part of the golf course as well. Great location, restaurants, shopping, and highways. Rent is $1600+Tax for a 2-3 year lease. $1695 for a 1 year lease. Sorry, no pets. Available Now!!!!!