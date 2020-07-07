Rent Calculator
2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4
2506 West Dunlap Avenue
·
Location
2506 West Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
Deposit:$250
Gated Community
Elevator
Pristine swimming pool
Disappearing-edge spa
24-hour Fitness Center
Daily free coffee bar
Movie rentals
Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi
Multiple grilling stations
Storage Available
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Patio/Balcony
Pet Friendly
Online Rent Payment
Online Maintenance Requests
Cable Ready
Dishwasher
Air conditioning
Ceiling fans
Microwave
Gourmet Kitchens
Washer/dryer in each home
Stainless steel appliances
Vaulted ceilings*
Patio/balcony*
Lofts available*
High-speed Internet ready
Hardwood flooring
*In select apartment homes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 have any available units?
2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 have?
Some of 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 currently offering any rent specials?
2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 is pet friendly.
Does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 offer parking?
Yes, 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 offers parking.
Does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 have a pool?
Yes, 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 has a pool.
Does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 have accessible units?
No, 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: A4 has units with dishwashers.
