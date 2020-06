Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Owner Agent. Awesome remodeled home in a great neighborhood with mountain views and access to trails. Vaulted ceilings, open concept floor plan and huge slider off back of house. The remodeled kitchen has quartz counter tops, stainless appliances and fridge. Wood look tile through out with carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious backyard with pool w/ waterfall, turf and mountain views. Great home in a wonderful neighborhood. Call for a showing today.