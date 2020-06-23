Rent Calculator
2502 W MORTEN Avenue
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:01 PM
2502 W MORTEN Avenue
2502 West Morten Avenue
No Longer Available
2502 West Morten Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Vista Income Estates
Amenities
on-site laundry
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Cute Rental with Big yards, long driveway, inside laundry room and two bathrooms .... Walkin Closet in the Master ...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2502 W MORTEN Avenue have any available units?
2502 W MORTEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2502 W MORTEN Avenue have?
Some of 2502 W MORTEN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2502 W MORTEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2502 W MORTEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 W MORTEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2502 W MORTEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2502 W MORTEN Avenue offer parking?
No, 2502 W MORTEN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2502 W MORTEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 W MORTEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 W MORTEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2502 W MORTEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2502 W MORTEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2502 W MORTEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 W MORTEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 W MORTEN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
